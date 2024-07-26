wrestling / News
First Matches Set For NJPW Capital Collision
July 25, 2024 | Posted by
The first matches are announced for NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced the following matches for the show, which takes place on August 30th in Washington, DC:
* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Lio Rush
* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Titan
* Trish Adora vs. HANAKO
* Dirty Work vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew
First matches OFFICIAL for Capital Collision August 30!
Gabe Kidd vs Lio Rush for the STRONG gold!
First time ever-
Zack Sabre Jr. vs Titan!
Dirty Work vs West Coast Wrecking Crew!
HANAKO vs Trish Adora!
TIX: https://t.co/etMc1IcFMC#njcapital pic.twitter.com/dbC9voLlB2
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 26, 2024