First Matches Set For NJPW Capital Collision

The first matches are announced for NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced the following matches for the show, which takes place on August 30th in Washington, DC:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Lio Rush

* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Titan

* Trish Adora vs. HANAKO

* Dirty Work vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew