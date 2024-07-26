wrestling / News

First Matches Set For NJPW Capital Collision

July 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Capital Collision 2024 Image Credit: NJPW

The first matches are announced for NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced the following matches for the show, which takes place on August 30th in Washington, DC:

* NJPW Strong Openweight Championship Match: Gabe Kidd vs. Lio Rush
* Zack Sabre Jr vs. Titan
* Trish Adora vs. HANAKO
* Dirty Work vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW Capital Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading