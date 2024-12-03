wrestling / News
First Matches Set For Saturday Night’s Main Event
December 2, 2024 | Posted by
Two title matches have been announced for the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event later this month. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that the below matches are set for the show.
Saturday Night’s Main Event returns on December 14th and airs live on NBC.
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther vs. Finn Balor
* Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY
* Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes
