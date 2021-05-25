wrestling / News
First Matches Set For WWE Hell in a Cell
May 24, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced the first matches for next month’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on June 20th from the ThunderDome and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:
* WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre or Kofi Kingston
* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
It's on at #HIAC!#WWERaw Women's Champion @RheaRipley_WWE defends against @MsCharlotteWWE. pic.twitter.com/1RfOgzcw2N
— WWE (@WWE) May 25, 2021
