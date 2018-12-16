First Matches Set For WWE Royal Rumble

– The first matches are official for the WWE Royal Rumble. WWE announced the matches during Sunday’s TLC PPV.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 27th in Phoenix, Arizona and will air live on WWE Network.

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman

* Men’s Royal Rumble Match: 30 Competitors To Be Determined

* Women’s Royal Rumble Match: 30 Competitors To Be Determined