wrestling / News
First Matches Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced a couple of matches for this week’s Smackdown. The company has announced the following for Friday’s show, which airs live on FOX:
* Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
* Roman Reigns Awaits His Next Challenger
* Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro
Who will get the last laugh?@DMcIntyreWWE & @JEFFHARDYBRAND will team up against Happy @BaronCorbinWWE & Madcap @riddickMoss tomorrow night on #SmackDown!https://t.co/T8uZff7Kai
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2021
Only one Superstar sits at The Head of the Table this Thanksgiving.
But who will be the next challenger for @WWERomanReigns on #SmackDown?@HeymanHustlehttps://t.co/5b8ICtmi5r pic.twitter.com/74Wx9f3Doc
— WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Austin Gunn Apologizes For Using N Word In Tweets From 2013
- Ruby Soho On Biggest Adjustment From WWE To AEW, Wearing Patches For Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan
- Britt Baker Reacts to CM Punk Calling Her One of AEW’s Pillars
- Man Who Attacked Seth Rollins Addresses His Actions, Believes He Has ‘Legitimate Beef’ With Rollins