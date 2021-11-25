wrestling / News

First Matches Set For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

November 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a couple of matches for this week’s Smackdown. The company has announced the following for Friday’s show, which airs live on FOX:

* Jeff Hardy & Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss
* Roman Reigns Awaits His Next Challenger
* Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro

