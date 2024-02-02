First Matches Set For TNA No Surrender

The World Title and Knockouts Title matches are set for TNA No Surrender later this month. It was announced on tonight’s episode of TNA Impact that Moose will defend the TNA World Championship against Alex Shelly at the TNA+ special in a rematch of their Hard to Kill bout, where Moose won the title.

In addition, Jordynne Grace will defend the Knockouts Championship against Gisele Shaw after Shaw won the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill.

The the matches are the first announced for the show.