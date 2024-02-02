wrestling / News
First Matches Set For TNA No Surrender
The World Title and Knockouts Title matches are set for TNA No Surrender later this month. It was announced on tonight’s episode of TNA Impact that Moose will defend the TNA World Championship against Alex Shelly at the TNA+ special in a rematch of their Hard to Kill bout, where Moose won the title.
In addition, Jordynne Grace will defend the Knockouts Championship against Gisele Shaw after Shaw won the Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard to Kill.
The the matches are the first announced for the show.
.@AlexShelley313 has officially called for his TNA World Championship rematch at #NoSurrender! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/XwgOlw2syA
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 2, 2024
BREAKING: @JordynneGrace will defend the Knockouts World Championship against @GiseleShaw08 on February 23rd at #NoSurrender LIVE on TNA+ and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders!
Get TNA+: https://t.co/VpfTemyOYk
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/BnKNO0R4tu pic.twitter.com/2c3RNeRPrz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 2, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Attorney for John Laurinaitis Claims Laurinaitis Was a ‘Victim’ to ‘Predator’ Vince McMahon
- Rumor on Mercedes Mone Signing Status, AEW’s Next ‘Big Announcement’
- Shawn Michaels Comments on Past Allegations Made by Brutus Beefcake About His Behavior With Women
- Marty Jannetty Says His Sister Has Passed Away & His Leg May Be Amputated