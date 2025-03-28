wrestling / News

First Matches Set For TNA Rebellion

March 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Rebellion WTTT Image Credit: TNA

The first matches have been announced for TNA Rebellion. TNA announced the first bouts for the April 27th PPV in Los Angeles on Thursday, as you can see below.

The show will air live on PPV and TNA+.

* TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Moose vs. TBA
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

