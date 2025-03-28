First Matches Set For TNA Rebellion

The first matches have been announced for TNA Rebellion. TNA announced the first bouts for the April 27th PPV in Los Angeles on Thursday, as you can see below.

The show will air live on PPV and TNA+.

* TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Moose vs. TBA

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth

BREAKING: @TheMooseNation will defend the TNA X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at #TNARebellion on Sunday, April 27 LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles! Be there LIVE: https://t.co/ukH3W1ltIR pic.twitter.com/4oVGRKWFvx — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 27, 2025