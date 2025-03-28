wrestling / News
First Matches Set For TNA Rebellion
The first matches have been announced for TNA Rebellion. TNA announced the first bouts for the April 27th PPV in Los Angeles on Thursday, as you can see below.
The show will air live on PPV and TNA+.
* TNA X-Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Moose vs. TBA
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Match: The Hardys vs. Nic & Ryan Nemeth
BREAKING: @TheMooseNation will defend the TNA X-Division Championship in Ultimate X at #TNARebellion on Sunday, April 27 LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/ukH3W1ltIR pic.twitter.com/4oVGRKWFvx
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 27, 2025
BREAKING: @MATTHARDYBRAND and @JEFFHARDYBRAND defend the TNA World Tag Team Championships against @NicTNemeth and @ryrynemnem at #TNARebellion on Sunday, April 27 LIVE on pay-per-view from the Galen Center in Los Angeles!
Be there LIVE: https://t.co/ukH3W1ltIR pic.twitter.com/xXL8vCqbCc
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 28, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Update on Will Ospreay’s Health After Landing on Hip At AEW Revolution
- Goldberg Discusses His Son Possibly Getting Into Wrestling, Says He Would Support It
- Tommy Dreamer Compares Jon Moxley & Cope Street Fight to Classic ECW Match
- CM Punk Recalls Conversation With Triple H That Led To WWE Return, Says They Are Very Similar