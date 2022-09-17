wrestling / News

First Matches Set For UWN Championship Wrestling TV Taping in October

September 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
UWN Championship Wrestling’s next TV taping is in October, and the first matches are set. PWInsider reports that the following matches are set for the taping, which takes place on October 18th at the Irvine Improv in Irvine, California:

* UWN Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Carlito Colon
* UWN Heritage Champion Zicky Dice vs. Gangrel

