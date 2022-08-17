First Matchups Set for Impact Wrestling Lone Star Stampede TV Tapings in Dallas

– Impact Wrestling has announced its initial lineup for the upcoming Lone Star Stampede TV tapings in Dallas, Texas for August 26 & 27. For the Friday, August 26 TV tapings, Mickie James will be in attendance to make an announcement. Here’s the updated lineup for Friday, August 26:

* Mickie James returns to make an announcement

* Impact World Tag Team Championships Match: The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) (c) vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich

We meet again..

You see,exquisite, violent things tend to happen when we meet between the ropes..but times changes things. Changes people. Changes the tide. If you think youre worthy, think again. We'll see how worthy you are by the fight you bring & the blood you spill. Tix ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xill4fSXXa — MASHA SLAMOVICH マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) August 17, 2022