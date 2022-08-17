wrestling / News

First Matchups Set for Impact Wrestling Lone Star Stampede TV Tapings in Dallas

August 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Mickie James Dallas Texas Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced its initial lineup for the upcoming Lone Star Stampede TV tapings in Dallas, Texas for August 26 & 27. For the Friday, August 26 TV tapings, Mickie James will be in attendance to make an announcement. Here’s the updated lineup for Friday, August 26:

* Mickie James returns to make an announcement
* Impact World Tag Team Championships Match: The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) (c) vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich

