First Matchups Set for Impact Wrestling Lone Star Stampede TV Tapings in Dallas
– Impact Wrestling has announced its initial lineup for the upcoming Lone Star Stampede TV tapings in Dallas, Texas for August 26 & 27. For the Friday, August 26 TV tapings, Mickie James will be in attendance to make an announcement. Here’s the updated lineup for Friday, August 26:
* Mickie James returns to make an announcement
* Impact World Tag Team Championships Match: The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows) (c) vs. The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Masha Slamovich
We meet again..
You see,exquisite, violent things tend to happen when we meet between the ropes..but times changes things. Changes people. Changes the tide.
If you think youre worthy, think again. We'll see how worthy you are by the fight you bring & the blood you spill.
Tix ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xill4fSXXa
— MASHA SLAMOVICH マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) August 17, 2022
This is how it has to be. Honor No More. The OGK. The Kingdom. Call us whatever you want. After August 26th, simply refer to us as Champions. https://t.co/LljzN2xqKA pic.twitter.com/4buHJzq17f
— Mike Bennett (@RealMikeBennett) August 17, 2022
.@IMPACTWRESTLING presents #LoneStarStampede Saturday, August 26th & 27th!@MickieJames RETURNS to make an announcement!
Tickets:
Night One: https://t.co/eTGy570bbh
Night Two: https://t.co/QgCax6m5qj pic.twitter.com/sgYPIrpxKP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 17, 2022
