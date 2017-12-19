First Name Set For Women’s Royal Rumble

– Naomi is the first person to throw her name into the hat for the Women’s Royal Rumble. Naomi announced she was entering the match on Tuesday’s Smackdown. You can see some pics from the segment below.

The segment saw Charlotte come out and talk about making history, noting that she would welcome the challenge of whoever wins the Royal Rumble match. That brought out Naomi, who said she would be the first to enter the match and was going to be coming after Charlotte’s title.

The two also teamed up against the Riott Squad. Naomi won by nailing Sarah Logan with the Rear View. Our live coverage is here.