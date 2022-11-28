wrestling / News

First Names Announced For PWG Battle of Los Angeles

November 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PWG Battle of Los Angeles Image Credit: PWG

PWG has announced the first competitors in next year’s Battle of Los Angeles. The company has announced the following names for the tournament, with more to come:

* Michael Oku
* Shun Skywalker
* Masha Slamovich
* Mike Bailey
* Komander

The 2023 iteration of the tournament takes place on January 7th and 8th.

