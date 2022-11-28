wrestling / News
First Names Announced For PWG Battle of Los Angeles
November 27, 2022
PWG has announced the first competitors in next year’s Battle of Los Angeles. The company has announced the following names for the tournament, with more to come:
* Michael Oku
* Shun Skywalker
* Masha Slamovich
* Mike Bailey
* Komander
The 2023 iteration of the tournament takes place on January 7th and 8th.
