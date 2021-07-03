wrestling / News
First Names Qualify in NXT Breakout Tournament on 205 Live
We have our first two competitors to qualify in the NXT Breakout Tournament following Friday’s episode of 205 Live. Tonight’s show saw Andre Chase beat Guru Raaj, while Joe Gacy beat Desmond Troy. In doing so they both qualified for the tournament, which kicks off on July 13th on NXT.
Will @gururaajwwe qualify for the #NXTBreakout Tournament??? He battles @AndreChaseWWE RIGHT NOW on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/toXxnmEGkz
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 3, 2021
.@gururaajwwe is on 🔥!#205Live @AndreChaseWWE pic.twitter.com/LS20oKdQTk
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 3, 2021
What a DEBUT for @AndreChaseWWE! #NXTBreakout#205LIVE pic.twitter.com/M0AdYWUU1S
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2021
What a move by @AndreChaseWWE!#205Live pic.twitter.com/x2G14Tid2P
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 3, 2021
We'll be seeing @AndreChaseWWE in the #NXTBreakout Tournament! #205Live #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/oYIdrXH3OK
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 3, 2021
.@DesmondTroyWWE got 🆙 😮#205Live pic.twitter.com/qtFQptOZBo
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 3, 2021
"PURE ATHLETICISM" from @DesmondTroyWWE! #205Live#NXTBreakout pic.twitter.com/0auFGAsAoh
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2021
.@DesmondTroyWWE is ROLLING! #205Live pic.twitter.com/KbzCjt5mL7
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 3, 2021
And JUST. LIKE. THAT. … @JoeGacy has qualified for the #NXTBreakout Tournament! #WWENXT #205Live @DesmondTroyWWE pic.twitter.com/fZtijRxqR6
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) July 3, 2021
