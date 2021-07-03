wrestling / News

First Names Qualify in NXT Breakout Tournament on 205 Live

July 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Breakout Tournament

We have our first two competitors to qualify in the NXT Breakout Tournament following Friday’s episode of 205 Live. Tonight’s show saw Andre Chase beat Guru Raaj, while Joe Gacy beat Desmond Troy. In doing so they both qualified for the tournament, which kicks off on July 13th on NXT.

