First Names Set For NJPW Capital Collision & Collision in Philadelphia
January 5, 2023 | Posted by
The first talents have been announced for NJPW’s Capital Collision & Collision in Philadelphia shows in April. PWInsider reports that the following names are set for the shows, which take place on April 15th in Washington, DC and April 16t in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:
* Kazuchika Okada
* Will Ospreay
* Hiroshi Tanahashi
* KENTA
* Tomohiro Ishii
* Fred Rosser
* Shingo Takagi
Tickets for both shows go on sale on January 13th.
