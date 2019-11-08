First Official AEW Men’s Rankings Released

– AEW has released the first official rankings for the men’s division, listing the top five contenders for the AEW World Championship. The company posted the rankings to Twitter, as you can see below. They are:

#1. Cody Rhodes (3-0-1 in singles, 0-0 in trios)

#2. PAC (3-0-1 in singles, 0-0 in trios)

#3. Hangman Adam Page (3-2 in singles, 0-0 in trios)

#4. Kenny Omega (2-2 in singles, 2-1 in trios)

#5. Jon Moxley (1-0-1 in singles, 0-0 in trios)

Cody said on the Full Gear media call on Friday that all three rankings — men’s, women’s, and tag team — will be released today and will be updated every Friday. The women’s and tag team rankings should be released later tonight.