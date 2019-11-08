wrestling / News
First Official AEW Men’s Rankings Released
– AEW has released the first official rankings for the men’s division, listing the top five contenders for the AEW World Championship. The company posted the rankings to Twitter, as you can see below. They are:
#1. Cody Rhodes (3-0-1 in singles, 0-0 in trios)
#2. PAC (3-0-1 in singles, 0-0 in trios)
#3. Hangman Adam Page (3-2 in singles, 0-0 in trios)
#4. Kenny Omega (2-2 in singles, 2-1 in trios)
#5. Jon Moxley (1-0-1 in singles, 0-0 in trios)
Cody said on the Full Gear media call on Friday that all three rankings — men’s, women’s, and tag team — will be released today and will be updated every Friday. The women’s and tag team rankings should be released later tonight.
#AEW Rankings
Friday, November 8th, 2019 pic.twitter.com/thyimkly1S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Marc Mero Discusses His Marriage To Sable Falling Apart After Playboy, Hearing Brock Lesnar’s Voicemail To Sable, Infamous Poop in Sable’s Bag Incident
- Adam Cole Reflects On Main Eventing Smackdown and Raw, Facing Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan For First Time
- Original Plans For PAC Match, Private Party vs. Dark Order On AEW Dynamite
- AEW Dynamite and NXT See Viewership and Ratings Increases This Week, AEW Beats NXT for Sixth Week