First Official Owen Hart T-Shirts in Over 20 Years Now On Sale

If you’ve wanted an Owen Hart T-shirt for the last couple of decades, now’s your chance because there are now ones available. Martha Hart is selling two T-Shirts through Pro Wrestling Tees in collaboration with Vice Media and Dark Side of the Ring, which you can check out here.

There are two designs available: one with Hart’s image on the front and one with a Black Hart logo that reads “In Our Harts Forever.” Both shirts are available for a limited time and all profits are being donated to the Owen Hart Foundation.