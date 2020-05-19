wrestling / News
First Official Owen Hart T-Shirts in Over 20 Years Now On Sale
If you’ve wanted an Owen Hart T-shirt for the last couple of decades, now’s your chance because there are now ones available. Martha Hart is selling two T-Shirts through Pro Wrestling Tees in collaboration with Vice Media and Dark Side of the Ring, which you can check out here.
There are two designs available: one with Hart’s image on the front and one with a Black Hart logo that reads “In Our Harts Forever.” Both shirts are available for a limited time and all profits are being donated to the Owen Hart Foundation.
Excited to announce that we signed a deal w/ both Martha Hart & @VICE to bring you BRAND NEW Owen Hart shirts along with the first @DarkSideOfRing shirts. All profits from Owen's tees will be donated to the Owen Hart Foundation @owen_foundation. Visit https://t.co/O6bpncMD8f! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/khyJjfGvD4
— Ryan Barkan (@OneHourTees) May 18, 2020
