First Patch Released For WWE 2K20: Fixes Gameplay, Hit Detection, More

2K Games has released the first official patch for WWE 2K20, which hopes to fix errors in gameplay, hit detection and other various glitches. Here are the patch notes:

Patch Notes: Nov. 1, 2019

Hello, everyone.

WWE 2K20 patch 1.02 is now live on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

The patch addresses reported concerns regarding the following issues and we expect to roll out additional patches in the near future to address additional concerns:

* Gameplay and Controls

* Graphics and Clipping

* Hair Physics

* Hit detection and aiming

* Interactions with tables, ladders, steel steps, and other objects

* Referee actions

* Onscreen button prompts

* Characters “warping” or moving unnaturally around the arena

* Crashes and Freezing

* Image downloads

* Entrances and attires

* Universe mode editing and saving

* Custom and Created Superstars and creation modes

* Commentary and sound effects

* Online Stability, matchmaking, desyncs, and lag