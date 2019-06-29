wrestling / News

AEW News: First Photo Of Fyter Fest Stage Online, A Look At Darby Allin, TNT Promoting Tonight’s Show

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody Darby Allin Fyter Fest

– AEW has been testing out a feed on their Youtube channel (the video of which has been deleted) and during the stream, a shot of the stage for tonight’s Fyter Fest was shown. You can see a picture below. The ore-show begins at 7 PM ET before the main show at 8 PM ET. It airs for free on B/R Live from the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

– AEW has also released a video explaining who Darby Allin is ahead of his match with Cody at tonight’s event.

– Finally, TNT has been promoting the show quite a bit on social media.

View this post on Instagram

We hope your weekend is a smash! 😉

A post shared by TNT DRAMA (@tntdrama) on

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Fyter Fest, Darby Allin, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading