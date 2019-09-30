wrestling / News
First Photo Online of New Raw Set
September 30, 2019 | Posted by
– The first image is online for the new Raw set and stage. You can see the pic below of the set in its “neutral” state, without any of the graphics inserted into the entrance area.
The show will feature a new look, a new theme song in Skillet’s “Legendary” and a new broadcast team tonight for its “season premiere.”
New RAW set pic.twitter.com/XhzGCSlm5i
— BXSavagesChsn28Szn (@MikeDesorbo1) September 30, 2019
