First Photo Online of New Raw Set

September 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Raw Logo 2019

– The first image is online for the new Raw set and stage. You can see the pic below of the set in its “neutral” state, without any of the graphics inserted into the entrance area.

The show will feature a new look, a new theme song in Skillet’s “Legendary” and a new broadcast team tonight for its “season premiere.”

