First Photos Of Stage For Tonight’s Royal Rumble

January 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Royal Rumble

The first photos of the stage for the Royal Rumble at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas are starting to appear online. The event happens at 7 PM ET with a pre-show at 5 PM ET before that. 411 will have live coverage.

Royal Rumble, Joseph Lee

