wrestling / News
First Photos Of Stage For Tonight’s Royal Rumble
The first photos of the stage for the Royal Rumble at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas are starting to appear online. The event happens at 7 PM ET with a pre-show at 5 PM ET before that. 411 will have live coverage.
We made it pic.twitter.com/A3zK5DK6y7
— 🍔 Time_Nerd 🍟 (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020
Last video of the royal rumble stage. My phone is about to die so can’t record to much. pic.twitter.com/BSL1MHREZ8
— 🍔 Time_Nerd 🍟 (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020
More sneak peek to royal rumble pic.twitter.com/Xqro6cexzW
— 🍔 Time_Nerd 🍟 (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020
Sneak peek of royal rumble arena pic.twitter.com/o03qRj4eJi
— 🍔 Time_Nerd 🍟 (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020
A look at the #RoyalRumble stage pic.twitter.com/Pt0GBQbArN
— Jeffery Parie (@parie_jeffery) January 25, 2020
Stage is almost finished. #RoyalRumble #RoyalRumble2020 pic.twitter.com/2wYqx7MuiH
— MaSoN STeeL (@MasonSteel2K) January 26, 2020
The finished product #RoyalRumble2020 #RoyalRumble stage #WWE pic.twitter.com/8JTLScP2GT
— Jeffery Parie (@parie_jeffery) January 26, 2020
