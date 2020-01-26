First Photos Of Stage For Tonight’s Royal Rumble

The first photos of the stage for the Royal Rumble at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas are starting to appear online. The event happens at 7 PM ET with a pre-show at 5 PM ET before that. 411 will have live coverage.

Last video of the royal rumble stage. My phone is about to die so can’t record to much. pic.twitter.com/BSL1MHREZ8 — 🍔 Time_Nerd 🍟 (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020

More sneak peek to royal rumble pic.twitter.com/Xqro6cexzW — 🍔 Time_Nerd 🍟 (@Time_Nerd123) January 25, 2020