wrestling / News

WWE News: First Photos of Super Showdown Stage, Photos of Alexa Bliss and Natalya in Saudi Arabia

June 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Super ShowDown

– Instagram user BangupTV has revealed the first photo of the stage for WWE Super Showdown, which looks similar to the stage used for Wrestlemania 35 this year. 411 will have coverage of the event starting with the Kickoff at 1 PM ET.

– Meanwhile, WWE posted photos of Alexa Bliss and Natalya visiting kids at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital with Ricochet, Mojo Rawley, Apollo, Robert Roode and Roman Reigns. As you can see, the two are covered up.

Alexa Bliss, Natalya, WWE Super ShowDown, Joseph Lee

