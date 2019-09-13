First Pic From Big Show’s Netflix Series The Big Show Show

– The first picture from The Big Show’s new Netflix series The Big Show Show is online. WWE posted to Twitter with an image from the multi-camera live action comedy, which you can see below. The series will film on the 20th and 27th this month, as well as October 4th and 18th. Fans can get tickets for free to the tapings here.

The series is described as follows:

When the teenage daughter of The Big Show, a retired world-famous ex-wrestler, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters…he quickly becomes outnumbered, outsmarted and, despite being seven feet tall and weighing four hundred pounds, is no longer the center of attention.