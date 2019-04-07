UPDATED: More Pics & Video of Completed WrestleMania 35 Set Online

UPDATE: The @WWE205Live twitter account tweeted this video of Mike Kanellis cutting a promo on Drake Maverick. The video shows a lot of the WrestleMania 35 set.

ORIGINAL: New pictures are online revealing the first look at the stage for today’s WrestleMania 35. You can see the posts below, one of which is a photo from AJ Styles that is blurry and in the background, but offers the opposite view of what the clearer image does. The third is actually a video of the production team testing Seth Rollins’ entrance, apparently from last night.

WrestleMania 35 takes place tonight and, of course, we’ll have live coverage starting with the pre-show.

May have started in “bingo halls” and “armories,” but they all brought me here to #WrestleMania… …where I belong. @WWE pic.twitter.com/YBsYw04bNM — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 7, 2019

I don’t see what people are complaining about with the Wrestlemania 35 stage. Almost identical to WM 27. Just missing an arch pretty much. #Wrestlemania #WWE pic.twitter.com/VVRuUvVTCN — Joaquin Cardenas (@JoaquinDjfluffy) April 7, 2019