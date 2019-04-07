wrestling / News
UPDATED: More Pics & Video of Completed WrestleMania 35 Set Online
UPDATE: The @WWE205Live twitter account tweeted this video of Mike Kanellis cutting a promo on Drake Maverick. The video shows a lot of the WrestleMania 35 set.
I’ll continue to scream it to the world @WWEMaverick … what’s it going to take!? This is on YOU!! #205MikeAndMaria #WrestleMania @RealMikeBennett @MariaLKanellis pic.twitter.com/B4Fur5thH3
— 205MIKE & MARIA @ WrestleMania (@WWE205Live) April 7, 2019
ORIGINAL: New pictures are online revealing the first look at the stage for today’s WrestleMania 35. You can see the posts below, one of which is a photo from AJ Styles that is blurry and in the background, but offers the opposite view of what the clearer image does. The third is actually a video of the production team testing Seth Rollins’ entrance, apparently from last night.
WrestleMania 35 takes place tonight and, of course, we’ll have live coverage starting with the pre-show.
May have started in “bingo halls” and “armories,” but they all brought me here to #WrestleMania…
…where I belong. @WWE pic.twitter.com/YBsYw04bNM
— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) April 7, 2019
I don’t see what people are complaining about with the Wrestlemania 35 stage. Almost identical to WM 27. Just missing an arch pretty much. #Wrestlemania #WWE pic.twitter.com/VVRuUvVTCN
— Joaquin Cardenas (@JoaquinDjfluffy) April 7, 2019
Mania set officially revealed with Seth’s entrance 👀 pic.twitter.com/xbdXXz0JBu
— . (@KINGSFNR) April 7, 2019
