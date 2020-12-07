First Pics of New ThunderDome Being Constructed at Tropicana Field

WWE is moving the ThunderDome to St. Petersburg, Florida as of Smackdown, and the first pics of the set being built are online. Jon Alba shared two pics of the ThunderDome being set up in Tropicana Field, where the show will begin airing starting with Friday’s episode of the Blue Brand show.

As of now, there’s no word on how long the Tropicana Field residency will last. Currently all Raw, Smackdowns and main card PPVs are set to take place there beginning Friday.