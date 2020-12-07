wrestling / News
First Pics of New ThunderDome Being Constructed at Tropicana Field
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is moving the ThunderDome to St. Petersburg, Florida as of Smackdown, and the first pics of the set being built are online. Jon Alba shared two pics of the ThunderDome being set up in Tropicana Field, where the show will begin airing starting with Friday’s episode of the Blue Brand show.
As of now, there’s no word on how long the Tropicana Field residency will last. Currently all Raw, Smackdowns and main card PPVs are set to take place there beginning Friday.
Here is another view of the new #WWE ThunderDome setup at Tropicana Field, per a source. I've praised on @theLTGpodcast how good the set looks at Amway, and I imagine it will look similar here. @BN9 @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/6O3950ol6V
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) December 7, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Trey Miguel Explains Why He Hasn’t Signed With Anyone Yet
- Serena Deeb On Her Time Coaching At The Performance Center, Being Impressed By Rhea Ripley
- Bruce Prichard On His Friendship With Pat Patterson, Biggest Lessons Learned From Him, Patterson’s Impact On Pro Wrestling
- QT Marshall On Anna Jay Having “It” Factor, Why Bunkhouse Match Was Defining Moment For His Career