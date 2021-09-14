wrestling / News

First Pics of New WWE NXT Arena Set-Up Online

September 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT 2.0 kicks off in less than an hour, and the first pics of the new venue set-up are online. Twitter is filled with several pics from fans in attendance of the new layout, which you can see below.

The new arena is positioned much more like a traditional arena, with less crowding than the previous Capitol Wrestling Center was. It is hard to determine what it will look like when lit, but it does appear that it will be a much brighter overall venue.

