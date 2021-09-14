First Pics of New WWE NXT Arena Set-Up Online

NXT 2.0 kicks off in less than an hour, and the first pics of the new venue set-up are online. Twitter is filled with several pics from fans in attendance of the new layout, which you can see below.

The new arena is positioned much more like a traditional arena, with less crowding than the previous Capitol Wrestling Center was. It is hard to determine what it will look like when lit, but it does appear that it will be a much brighter overall venue.

This looks SO MUCH BETTER than that god awful dark CWC #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/e7YvYlimXb — Sean Slate (@seanslate42) September 14, 2021

That New #WWENXT set looking pretty fly… pic.twitter.com/yDNIIvRwxN — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) September 14, 2021

A live look inside the new #wwenxt arena…stripped down in some places and brightened up in others. pic.twitter.com/aVo5BsQwCR — Jay Reddick (@runninjay) September 14, 2021