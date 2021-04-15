First Post-Wednesday Night Wars AEW Dynamite Breaks Over 1.2 Million Viewers, Surge in Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Last night’s episode marks a new era so-to-speak for Dynamite, as it was the first post-Wednesday Night Wars episode, with NXT TV officially moving to Tuesday nights earlier this week. As noted, that show delivered an increase in viewership and steady ratings for the WWE developmental brand after last week’s NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver special on USA Network actually surpassed Dynamite in overall viewership. However, after several weeks of declining viewership, AEW stormed back in the TV ratings with a vengeance this week, drawing over 1.2 million viewers.

Last night’s show featured another appearance by boxing legend Mike Tyson, who had proven to improve numbers in the past for AEW, save for last week’s episode, which was up against the TakeOver special, though Dynamite still surpassed NXT in the key demo ratings last week.

Overall, Dynamite drew an average overnight audience of 1.219 million viewers. This is the second-largest Dynamite audience to date, only falling behind the show’s TNT debut, which drew 1.4 million viewers. It’s also the first time AEW has passed the one million mark for Dynamite since the September 9 episode. This was the last time Dynamite didn’t run head-to-head against a new episode of NXT, since the show aired on Tuesday that week due to the NHL playoffs.

The good news is that this finally halts the sliding ratings for Dynamite from the last three weeks. Not to mention, AEW nearly doubled its overnight TV audience from last week, which was 688,000 viewers. Also, AEW finally has some momentum back on their side now that they are running unopposed on Wednesday night, with NXT permanently moving to Tuesday.

Ratings also had a boost without NXT running head-to-head. In the P18-49 key demo, Dynamite drew a 0.44 rating, which significantly increased from last week’s 0.28. This is the highest key demo rating for Dynamite since the December 9, 2020 episode, which drew a 0.45 rating (viewership was 995,000).

Dynamite rose in the Top 5 of the Cable Top 150 rankings this week as well. The show finished at No. 2 in the rankings, increasing from last week’s No. 5 slot. For comparison, NXT ranked No. 9 on Tuesday night the rankings. MTV’s Challenge: Double Agents topped the ratings for the evening with a 0.53 rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership for the evening with 3.167 million viewers.