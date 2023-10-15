wrestling / News

First Post-WWE Match Announced For Grizzled Young Veterans

As previously reported, the Grizzled Young Veterans are now free agents after their WWE deals expired today. And now, their first post-WWE match has been announced, as they will wrestle for OTT in Ireland. They will appear at the promotion’s Ninth-Year Anniversary event as they face The Draw. That happens on October 28 at National Stadium Dublin.

