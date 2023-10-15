wrestling / News
First Post-WWE Match Announced For Grizzled Young Veterans
October 14, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, the Grizzled Young Veterans are now free agents after their WWE deals expired today. And now, their first post-WWE match has been announced, as they will wrestle for OTT in Ireland. They will appear at the promotion’s Ninth-Year Anniversary event as they face The Draw. That happens on October 28 at National Stadium Dublin.
🎃Ninth Year Anniversary🎃
Oct 28th National Stadium #Dublin
🎟️Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/1jp35gEZyy
🛎️ Time 4pm, All Ages Event #OTT #NineYearsStrong https://t.co/isr6jLkcPu pic.twitter.com/JvR4co0wK6
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) October 14, 2023