WWE News: First Promo For Extreme Rules, Drew Gulak Comments on Title Win
– The first promo for next month’s WWE Extreme Rules has been released. WWE aired the following video during tonight’s Stomping Grounds for the event, which takes place on July 14th and streams live on WWE Network:
All matches are created equal. @WWE #ExtremeRules streams LIVE on Sunday, July 14 at 7e/4p on the award-winning @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/JMOtgatDwj
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
– The company also shared this video of Drew Gulak commenting on his Cruiserweight Championship win. Gulak said that he is done with helping other people and that the win was extremely satisfying. He said WWE is all about survival and he’s tired of other people making excuses. He’s ready to create change as the new champion and do what a leader should do:
EXCLUSIVE: @DrewGulak claims he’s done helping others and wants to create change as the new #WWE #CruiserweightChampion. #WWEStompingGrounds pic.twitter.com/GvbO6WpXmu
— WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2019
