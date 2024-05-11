First Round WWE King & Queen of the Ring Matches Taking Place This Weekend

WWE is set to finish the first round in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments at live events this weekend. It was confirmed on the Smackdown Lowdown that there will be two matches tonight in Chattanooga, TN.

Tiffany Stratton will take on Michin, with the winner facing Bianca Belair in the Smackdown bracket semifinals next Friday. Meanwhile, LA Knight will face Santos Escobar, with the winner facing Tama Tonga

There will also be first-round matches for the RAW bracket tomorrow night in Macon, GA. Rey Mysterio will face Kofi Kingston, with the winner taking on GUNTHER on Monday night. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega faces Shayna Baszler, and the winner will have a match with IYO Sky on Monday.