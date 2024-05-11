wrestling / News
First Round WWE King & Queen of the Ring Matches Taking Place This Weekend
May 11, 2024 | Posted by
WWE is set to finish the first round in the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments at live events this weekend. It was confirmed on the Smackdown Lowdown that there will be two matches tonight in Chattanooga, TN.
Tiffany Stratton will take on Michin, with the winner facing Bianca Belair in the Smackdown bracket semifinals next Friday. Meanwhile, LA Knight will face Santos Escobar, with the winner facing Tama Tonga
There will also be first-round matches for the RAW bracket tomorrow night in Macon, GA. Rey Mysterio will face Kofi Kingston, with the winner taking on GUNTHER on Monday night. Meanwhile, Zelina Vega faces Shayna Baszler, and the winner will have a match with IYO Sky on Monday.
More Trending Stories
- AEW Reportedly Has No Plans To Continue Big Bill-Ricky Starks Team
- UK Fans Reportedly Not Happy About High Prices for WWE Clash at the Castle
- Booker T Hopes Ric Flair Slows Down After Heart Attack In Retirement Match
- Ted DiBiase Says You Could Almost See Through Bruno Sammartino’s Work, Talks David Sammartino