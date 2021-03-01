First Round Matches And Bracket Revealed For New Japan Cup 2021

NJPW has revealed the bracket and the first round matches for the 2021 edition of the New Japan Cup. The winner of the tournament will get a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, which could be either Kota Ibushi or El Desperado. The two will face off at the NJPW 49th Anniversary Show, which will mark the final defense of the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships. The first round matches include:

FIRST ROUND BYE: EVIL (5th entry, 3rd consecutive. 2020 winner)

March 4

* Satoshi Kojima (8th entry, 3rd consecutive) vs Jeff Cobb (first entry)

* Great-O-Khan (first entry) vs Tetsuya Naito (9th entry, first in two years, 2016 winner)

March 5

* Bad Luck Fale (7th entry, first in two years) vs Toru Yano (16th entry, 16th consecutive)

* Hirooki Goto (13th entry, 3rd consecutive, 2009, 2010, 2012 winner) vs Taichi (4th entry, 4th consecutive)

March 6

* Kazuchika Okada (5th entry, 3rd consecutive, 2013, 2019 winner) vs Shingo Takagi (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive)

* Tomoaki Honma (9th entry, 3rd consecutive) vs Minoru Suzuki (7th entry, 3rd consecutive)

* Juice Robinson (4th entry, first in two years) vs KENTA (First entry, 2020 New Japan Cup USA winner)

March 7

* Hiroyoshi Tenzan (11th entry, 3rd consecutive) vs Will Ospreay (2nd entry, first in two years)

* Gabriel Kidd (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive) vs Zack Sabre Jr. (4th entry, 4th consecutive, 2018 winner)

March 9

* Yota Tsuji (2nd entry, 2nd consecutive) vs Yuji Nagata (14th entry, 3rd consecutive, 2007, 2011 winner)

* Tomohiro Ishii (13th entry, 6th consecutive) vs SANADA (5th entry, 5th consecutive)

March 10

* David Finlay (first entry) vs Chase Owens (2nd entry, first in two years)

* YOSHI-HASHI (8th entry, 7th consecutive) vs Yujiro Takahashi (11th entry, 2nd consecutive)

* Toa Henare (second entry, first in two years) vs Jay White (first entry)

FIRST ROUND BYE: Hiroshi Tanahashi (12th entry, 7th consecutive, 2005, 2008 winner, NEVER Openweight Champion)