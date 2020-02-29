wrestling / News
First-Round Matches Set For wXw 16 Gold Carat Tournament: Lio Rush, Bandido, More
The first-round matches for the wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament are official, featuring the likes of Lio Rush and Bandido. wXw has announced the competitors and matches for the tournament, which runs from March 6th through the 8th in Oberhausen, Germany.
The first round matches are:
* Marius Al-Ani vs. Cara Noir
* Lio Rush vs. Alexander James
* Bandido vs. Julian Pace
* Daniel Makabe vs. Eddie Kingston
* The Rotation vs. Puma King
* Chris Ridgeway vs. Mike Bailey
* Black Taurus vs. Shigehiro Irie
* Lucky Kid vs. Jurn Simmons
