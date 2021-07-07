First Set Pics For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW is on the road for the first time since the pandemic with tonight’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite, and the first set pics are online. You can see the pics below of the show’s setup at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

411 has live coverage of the show starting shortly.

Here’s #AEW first set on the road in over a year. Thanks to @Fray8 pic.twitter.com/5XmO1UiJJP — R. Agosto (Elite SuperFan) (@AgostoAllElite) July 7, 2021