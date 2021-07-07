wrestling / News
First Set Pics For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
July 7, 2021 | Posted by
AEW is on the road for the first time since the pandemic with tonight’s Road Rager episode of Dynamite, and the first set pics are online. You can see the pics below of the show’s setup at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.
411 has live coverage of the show starting shortly.
Here’s #AEW first set on the road in over a year. Thanks to @Fray8 pic.twitter.com/5XmO1UiJJP
— R. Agosto (Elite SuperFan) (@AgostoAllElite) July 7, 2021
New set
New town
Same great crew @aew is live tonite for #aewdynamite
8pm et/ 7pm ct pic.twitter.com/A2De3Iaq5C
— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) July 7, 2021
