First Spoiler For Next Week’s AEW Dark
February 12, 2020 | Posted by
The first spoiler is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated The Hybrid 2.
