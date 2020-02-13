wrestling / News

First Spoiler For Next Week’s AEW Dark

February 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark logo

The first spoiler is online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Best Friends (w/Orange Cassidy) defeated The Hybrid 2.

AEW Dark, Spoilers

