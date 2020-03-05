wrestling / News

First Spoilers For Next AEW Dark

March 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The first spoilers are online for the next episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy defeated Kip Sabian and Peter Avalon

