First Spoilers For Next AEW Dark
March 4, 2020 | Posted by
The first spoilers are online for the next episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy defeated Kip Sabian and Peter Avalon
Jurassic Express over Kip Sabian & Peter Avalon following a new finish debuting #AEWDenver #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/E3VAGHToPp
— AllEliteAndrew 🗯All Elite Podcast (@alleliteandy) March 5, 2020
