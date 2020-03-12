wrestling / News
First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
March 11, 2020 | Posted by
The first spoiler is online for the next episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The results were, per PWInsider:
* TH2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) def. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa.
The remainder of the spoilers will be taped after the show.
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Today Is The End and the Beginning, Comments on Jeff Hardy’s Smackdown Return
- Dark Side of the Ring Producer On Their Approach to the Chris Benoit Episode, Chris Jericho’s Involvement In the Show
- Impact Wrestling Gets ‘Hacked,’ Matt Hardy Tries to Assist
- Matt Hardy on How AEW Is Listening to Diehard Fans, Reveals What Role Was Considered for Him in NXT, Says The Money Will Be Greater Outside of WWE