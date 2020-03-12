wrestling / News

First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

March 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The first spoiler is online for the next episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The results were, per PWInsider:

* TH2 (Angelico and Jack Evans) def. Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa.

The remainder of the spoilers will be taped after the show.

