First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
November 20, 2019
– AEW is taping matches before and after Dynamite to take place on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. Our own Joseph Lee is in attendance at the taping, with the following results coming in from the show:
Shawn Spears is doing commentary for for the matches.
* Pentagon Jr. vs. Trent is up first.
Shawn Spears is out to do commentary for #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/jQPRFKg72z
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) November 21, 2019
First match for #AEWDark is @trentylocks vs. @PENTAELZEROM ! pic.twitter.com/114Y63Y07r
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) November 21, 2019
