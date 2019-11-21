wrestling / News

First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

November 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– AEW is taping matches before and after Dynamite to take place on next week’s episode of AEW Dark. Our own Joseph Lee is in attendance at the taping, with the following results coming in from the show:

Shawn Spears is doing commentary for for the matches.

* Pentagon Jr. vs. Trent is up first.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading