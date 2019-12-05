wrestling / News
First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
December 4, 2019 | Posted by
– The first match has been taped for next week’s episode of AEW Dark before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. You can see the result below per Wrestling Inc and check back after the show for the remainder of the spoilers:
Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy are the guest commentators.
( Scorpio Sky defeated Jimmy Havoc and Peter Avalon in a triple threat match.
