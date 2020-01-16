wrestling / News
First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
January 15, 2020 | Posted by
– The first spoilers are online for next week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before this week’s Dynamite. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Taz is the guest commentator.
* Big Swole defeated Diamante
* Nyla Rose beat Shanna in a Tables Match.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on The Rise and Fall of ECW’s Success, His Concerns About ECW One Night Stand, Why There Was No WCW Nostalgia PPV
- George Barrios on How The Transition From John Cena to Roman Reigns Affected WWE’s Business, The Company’s 2019 Successes
- Eric Bischoff on If He Thinks The Montreal Screwjob Was a Work
- Identity of Woman At Ringside Who Lana Took Drink From On RAW Last Night