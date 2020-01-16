wrestling / News

First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

January 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The first spoilers are online for next week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before this week’s Dynamite. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Taz is the guest commentator.

* Big Swole defeated Diamante

* Nyla Rose beat Shanna in a Tables Match.

