First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

January 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– The first match for next week’s episode of AEW Dark were taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and the spoilers are online. The spoilers from before the taping are below, per Wrestling Inc:

Taz joined Excalibur on commentary.

* Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt with Luchasaurus) defeated Sonny Kiss and Brandon Cutler.

