Full Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

The full spoilers are online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. You can see the results online below per Wrestling Inc:

* Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima.

* Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol were honored in an in-ring segment.

Prior to the start of #AEWDynamite LIVE from Huntsville, wrestling legends Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol made an appearance. pic.twitter.com/wlxkyaZ4qT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 6, 2020

After the taping, the following matches took place:

* Jimmy Havoc defeated Sonny Kiss

* Hikaru Shida beat Cassandra Golden.

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson) defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt).