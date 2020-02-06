wrestling / News

Full Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

February 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark logo

The full spoilers are online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. You can see the results online below per Wrestling Inc:

* Riho defeated Shoko Nakajima.

* Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol were honored in an in-ring segment.

After the taping, the following matches took place:

* Jimmy Havoc defeated Sonny Kiss

* Hikaru Shida beat Cassandra Golden.

* The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Grayson) defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Spoilers, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading