First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
February 19, 2020 | Posted by
The first spoilers are online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:
* Excalibur and Taz on commentary.
* Jimmy Havoc def. Marko Stunt (w/Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).
Kicking off #AEWAtlanta and #AEWDark with @JimmyHavoc vs @realmarkostunt! pic.twitter.com/iAiNwxEBGM
— Will Henderson (@willh94) February 20, 2020
Jimmy Havoc with the win in the AEW Dark opener. @WrestleSportsX #AEWDark #AEWAtlanta #AEWDynamite @AtlantaSportsX pic.twitter.com/cFCVRqVe2X
— Chris Culwell (@BeardedCulwell) February 20, 2020
