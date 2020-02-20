wrestling / News

First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

February 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The first spoilers are online for this week’s episode of AEW Dark from matches taped before tonight’s AEW Dynamite taping. The results were, per Wrestling Inc:

* Excalibur and Taz on commentary.

* Jimmy Havoc def. Marko Stunt (w/Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus).

