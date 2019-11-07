wrestling / News

First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark

November 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– The first spoilers are in for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, with a match taped before tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the results of the match below per Wrestling Inc:

* Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark, Spoiles, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading