wrestling / News
First Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark
November 6, 2019 | Posted by
– The first spoilers are in for next week’s episode of AEW Dark, with a match taped before tonight’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the results of the match below per Wrestling Inc:
* Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole
Arn Anderson is on commentary for #AEWDark. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/mdnR5sCbt7
— Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) November 7, 2019
Scoop 1 – Big Swole vs Hikaru Shida pic.twitter.com/ePbzdY0A1g
— Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) November 7, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Addresses Criticism for Having Donald Trump Jr. on His Podcast
- Finn Balor on WWE: ‘Nobody Knows Who’s In Control, Nobody Knows Who’s Making The Decisions’
- Cody Discusses AEW Not Following the Rules Set by WWE and Kevin Dunn, WWE Moving Finn Balor to NXT
- Renee Young Discusses If It’s Weird To Work For WWE While Jon Moxley Works For AEW