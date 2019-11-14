First Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark

– The first spoilers are online for this week’s AEW Dark. AEW taped the following before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, per Ben Turpin:

* Excalibur and Dustin Rhodes came out to do commentary.

* The Young Bucks defeated El Lindaman and Tomahawk TT

