wrestling / News

First Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark

November 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

– The first spoilers are online for this week’s AEW Dark. AEW taped the following before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, per Ben Turpin:

* Excalibur and Dustin Rhodes came out to do commentary.

* The Young Bucks defeated El Lindaman and Tomahawk TT

