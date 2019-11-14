wrestling / News
First Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Dark
November 13, 2019 | Posted by
– The first spoilers are online for this week’s AEW Dark. AEW taped the following before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, per Ben Turpin:
* Excalibur and Dustin Rhodes came out to do commentary.
* The Young Bucks defeated El Lindaman and Tomahawk TT
Scoop 1 – Excalibur and Dustin Rhodes on commentary for the first Dark match. pic.twitter.com/iDh65SvolS
— Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) November 14, 2019
Scoop 2 – El Lindaman and Tomahawk TT v The Young Bucks pic.twitter.com/VUGXl3FFGh
— Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) November 14, 2019
Scoop 3 – The Young Bucks def El Lindaman and Tomahawk TT pic.twitter.com/g2KgwOVAIe
— Ben Turpen (@BenTurpen) November 14, 2019
