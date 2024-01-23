wrestling / News

First Talents Announced For WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow

January 22, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow Image Credit: WrestleCon

WrestleCon has announced Rob Van Dam, Mike Bailey and more for their Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The convention announced last week that RVD, Bailey, Masato Tanaka, Mistico, and Los Boriquas for the April 5th show that takes place in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The names are the first announced for the event, which you can get tickets for here.

