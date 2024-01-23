wrestling / News
First Talents Announced For WrestleCon Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow
WrestleCon has announced Rob Van Dam, Mike Bailey and more for their Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow. The convention announced last week that RVD, Bailey, Masato Tanaka, Mistico, and Los Boriquas for the April 5th show that takes place in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
The names are the first announced for the event, which you can get tickets for here.
First five participants on our Mark Hitchcock Memorial Show. There are currently about 250 tickets remaining for this event. pic.twitter.com/gY6Rw3TCtX
— WrestleCon – Philadelphia- April 4-7 (@wrestlecon) January 17, 2024
