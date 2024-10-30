wrestling / News

First Talents Announced For WWE Return to Madison Square Garden

October 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Live Image Credit: WWE

WWE is set to return to Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 26 for their annual holiday tour event. The pre-sale is happening right now with the code HOLIDAY. Talents advertised include GUNTHER, Liv Morgan, Jey Uso, Rhea Ripley, Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio, R-Truth and The Miz.

