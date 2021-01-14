wrestling / News
First Teams Announced For Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
We now know the first four teams for the inaugural women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. On Wednesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, it was revealed that the following teams are official for the tournament:
* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell
* Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
* Kacey Catanzaro & Kayden Carter
* Mercedes Martinez & Toni Storm
Johnny Gargano revealed that LeRae and Hartwell will be entering the tournament, while Blackheart announced that she and Moon will be teaming up. The remaining two teams were revealed later in the show.
We do not yet know when the tournament will kick off.
