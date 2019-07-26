wrestling / News
First Three Entrants Announced For NJPW Super J-Cup 2019
– New Japan Pro Wrestling has set the first three entrants in the NJPW Super J-Cup 2019. The company announced on Twitter that SHO, Dragon Lee, and TJP will participate in this year’s tournament, with 13 more competitors to be announced in the coming weeks.
The tournament kicks off on August 22nd in Tacoma, Washington.
