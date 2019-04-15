ROH World Title Match Announced For ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds Tour

– A ROH World Championship Match has been announced for the Toronto stop in the ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds tour. ROH announced two matches for the tour on Monday, including Matt Taven vs. PCO for the World Title at Toronto and The Guerrillas of Destiny defending the ROH Tag Team Championships against Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham in Buffalo.

The War of the Worlds tour will take place on the following dates:

* May 8th: Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks – 7:30pm

* May 9th: Toronto, ON – Ted Reeve Arena – 7:30pm

* May 11th: Grand Rapids, MI – DeltaPlex – 6pm

* May 12th: Chicago, IL – The Odeum in Villa Park – 7pm