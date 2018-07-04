First Trailer Arrives For Miz & Mrs.

EW has released the first trailer for the upcoming reality series Miz & Mrs, starring The Miz and Maryse. Along with that, there’s a new interview with Miz about his previous run on reality TV, the new series and more. Here are highlights:

On being on The Real World: “No one respected you, no one liked you, no one wanted you. You were like the red-headed stepchild. So that’s the way I’ve always felt as a reality star. Now, I love being on MTV, I loved being on The Real World, the challenges, and all that stuff, but the way I guess I was perceived [was that] I have no talent.”

On how this reality show will be different: “We don’t want to reinvent the wheel, we just want to make a shiny new wheel that people can look at and go, ‘Wow, this is something special, this is something nice.’ What we set out to do was make this show [so that] when you watch it you don’t literally look at it and go, ‘Oh that was fake’ or ‘That was real.’ You watch it like you watch Curb Your Enthusiasm, like you watch The Office, like you watch Modern Family. You watch it, you get enthralled by the characters, you follow the stories, and you just enjoy the show. … We made a 30-minute comedy and it’s things that people can relate to and I think that’s what’s gonna set us apart from everybody else.”