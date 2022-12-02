wrestling / News

First Trailer For Nikki Bella Wedding Series Nikki Bella Says I Do

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikki Bella WWE Image Credit: E!

Nikki Bella’s wedding is being depicted in a limited reality seroes on E!, and the trailer is online. The network released the trailer for Nikki Bella Says I Do on Thursday, and you can check it out below.

The four-part series premieres on January 13th on the network and is described as follows:

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives! “Nikki Bella Says I Do” premieres January 13 on E!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Nikki Bella, Nikki Bella Says I Do, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading