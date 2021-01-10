wrestling / News
First Trailer For WWE Superstar Spectacle Online
January 10, 2021 | Posted by
The WWE Superstar Spectacle is coming later this month, and the first trailer for it is online. Sony Pictures Sports Network has released the first prview video for the special, which was officially announced on Saturday.
The Superstar Spectacle is expected to be taped on January 22 and will air on January 26, which is India’s Republic Day.
Watch the shining stars of India making us all proud this Republic Day 🇮🇳 in #WWE Superstar Spectacle 🙌🏽
Watch it LIVE on January 26 at 8 PM 🤩
📺 Sony TEN 1 (ENG), Sony TEN 3 (HIN)#WWESuperstarSpectacle #WWEonSony #SirfSonyPeDikhega #SonySports pic.twitter.com/TU7psSYDHv
— SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 9, 2021
