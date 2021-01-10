wrestling / News

First Trailer For WWE Superstar Spectacle Online

January 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The WWE Superstar Spectacle is coming later this month, and the first trailer for it is online. Sony Pictures Sports Network has released the first prview video for the special, which was officially announced on Saturday.

The Superstar Spectacle is expected to be taped on January 22 and will air on January 26, which is India’s Republic Day.

